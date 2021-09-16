Where district court did not err in rejecting argument that assault was an essential element of every conviction under 18 U.S.C. Sec. 111.The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed a decision by Chief Judge James D. Peterson, Western District of Wisconsin.In March 2018, Todd Stands Alone was imprisoned at a federal correctional facility in Oxford, Wis. That evening, Correctional Officer Shay Decker inspected Stands Alone’s cell, where she confiscated a broken pen, a playing card and a razor blade. Three other officers …