If you fancy a good Western film like I do, you’ll certainly enjoy Paramount’s TV series “1883,” a 10-episode drama about a group of German and Eastern European immigrants making their way from Texas to Oregon in a wagon train — embarking on a dangerous journey through the untamed American frontier in 1883.The characters face dangers that include smallpox, rattle snakes, vicious and roving gangs of outlaws, hostile natives and horrendous weather conditions like powerful winds, lightning and turbulent waters.If you, like …