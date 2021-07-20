Where a court orders a plaintiff to refrain from any future online statements about the defendant, that order is an unconstitutional infringement on the plaintiff’s right to free speech.The 1st District Appellate Court vacated an order from Cook County Circuit Judge Diane M. Shelley.Same Condition LLC is a company intending to create a web-based medical software application for patient use. Codal Inc. is a corporation that provides personnel with expertise in the fields of systems integration, information technology …