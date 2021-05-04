A 1st District appeals panel reversed a defendant’s conviction and ordered a new trial be held, finding a Cook County judge wrongly relied on unproven effects of police training that were used to quickly identify a shooting suspect from a distance.Circuit Judge Charles P. Burns found Jason Conway guilty of being an armed habitual criminal following a November 2015 arrest. Chicago Police Officer Donald Story allegedly saw a man shoot at a moving vehicle at 11:45 a.m. from his stopped car 150 feet away. Story testified the …