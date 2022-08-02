A former Cook County correctional officer was properly terminated for allegedly using excessive force against a detainee, a state appellate panel ruled.A panel of the 1st District Appellate Court ruled in a non-precedential Rule 23 order that former Correctional Officer Steven Cruz made false statements and reports regarding the incident that led to his termination.Justice Mary L. Mikva delivered the judgment of the court.Cook County Sheriff Thomas J. Dart requested to terminate Cruz for a January 2012 incident in which he …