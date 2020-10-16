A Schaumburg condo association can continue with its negligent-misrepresentation lawsuit against an engineering firm, a state appeals panel ruled last month.The 1st District Appellate Court reversed Cook County Circuit Judge Brigid Mary McGrath’s May 2019 dismissal of the association’s complaint.In 2006, building owner 21 Kristin Developers LLC hired Pioneer Engineering & Environmental Services to finish a property condition assessment, or PCA, for its 12-story residential building.Pioneer completed the PCA in October …