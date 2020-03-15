State courts in Kendall and DeKalb Counties are shuttering most services for 30 days beginning March 18.
Twenty-Third Judicial Circuit Chief Judge Robert Pilmer announced the court systems’ changes in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Among the details in the court’s press release issued Saturday:
•No trials will start until at least April 17.
•Civil matters not deemed an emergency will be postponed.
•New civil lawsuits can still be filed electronically.
For more information, the press release instructs the public to contact Chief Judge Pilmer’s office at (630) 553-4208.