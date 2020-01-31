A state appeals panel overturned a $3.2 million award against a manufacturer in an asbestos case, finding there was not enough evidence to show a glazier’s contact with caulk and tape was a substantial factor in his fatal contraction of mesothelioma.Willard Krumwiede worked as a window glazier, installing glass into wood or aluminum frames, from the mid-1950s until he retired in the early 1990s.Krumwiede died at the age of 81 in September 2012. An autopsy showed he had “malignant mesothelioma consistent with …