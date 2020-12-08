Thirty-four Cook County circuit judges who won election in November were sworn in Monday during a virtual ceremony.Circuit Judges Julie B. Aimen; Laura Ayala-Gonzalez; Krista D. Butler; Maire A. Dempsey; Jamie Guerra Dickler; Jonathan Clark Green; Susanne M. Groebner; Kelly M. McCarthy; Regina A. Mescall; Lorraine Mary Murphy; Eileen M. O’Connor; Jill Rose Quinn; Pamela Reaves-Harris; Tiesha L. Smith; Chris S. Stacey; Perla Tirado; Elizabeth A. Walsh; and Maura McMahon Zeller are the newest members of the county judiciary …