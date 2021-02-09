A man convicted decades ago of a double homicide in a trial held before a corrupt judge was denied his right to due process, a federal appeals court held Monday.The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals rejected the argument that Robert Gacho could not prevail on his claim that he did not receive a fair trial unless he showed then-Cook County Circuit Judge Thomas J. Maloney harbored an actual bias against him.The 7th Circuit acknowledged the Illinois Appellate Court denied Gacho’s request for post-conviction relief on the …