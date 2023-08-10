At Ludeman Developmental Center in Park Forest, 37 employees have been fired, resigned or face pending disciplinary action after a state watchdog found that they defrauded a federal pandemic-era small business loan program.The employees who work at the state-run developmental center in south suburban Cook County include 32 mental health technicians — about 6 percent of frontline workers with that job – three residential services supervisors, one habilitation program coordinator and a licensed practical nurse.A spokesperson …