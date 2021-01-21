This report has been updated to correct a statement attributed to David Rashid, who was describing a position taken by defense counsel and not his own client.
Northwestern Medicine settled for $3 million with the parents of a baby who died as a result of birth injuries.The girl, Vivien, was born in January 2015 via C-section after 31 hours of labor. She died in June 2015 after suffering severe brain damage.In their Cook County lawsuit filed in 2017, Vivien’s parents, Jennifer Geraghty and Donald Reimus, alleged …