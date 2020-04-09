Where plaintiff could not show that any defendant acted unreasonably when his facial surgery was delayed for almost a year while he was in custody, the district court properly granted summary judgment to defendants.

The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed a decision by Judge Matthew F. Kennelly, Northern District of Illinois.

In October 2015, while Darryl Turner was in pre-trial detention at the Cook County Jail, another inmate punched him in the face and broke his nose during a fight. A few days later, Turner saw an ear, nose and throat specialist at Cermak Health Services’ urgent care clinic. The doctor recommended that Turner follow up with the plastic surgery clinic at Stroger Hospital for a nasal fracture evaluation.

On Nov. 10, Dr. Stefan Szczerba determined that Turner needed a septorhinoplasty and turbinate reduction to treat the nose. The doctor noted, however, that Turner’s surgery should wait for six to twelve months, until after Turner’s bone injury had healed and the swelling in his nose had subsided. Szczerba scheduled Turner for pre-operation clearance on Nov. 19. Turner saw a doctor on that date and the doctor scheduled Turner for another appointment in January 2016.

While these events transpired, Turner twice appeared in state court and complained that his nose was broken and that he had not been treated. On both occasions, the judge issued orders directing that a doctor see Turner and that any surgery required be performed. Turner had frequent appointments after his January follow-up and his surgery was repeatedly scheduled and cancelled. He ultimately did not receive his surgery until after he was released from prison in November 2016.

Turner then sued nine administrators and medical professionals who had worked on his case over the previous year. Turner also sued Cook County under a Monell theory. After discovery, the district court granted summary judgment in favor of the defendants. The court found that Turner had not introduced enough evidence to permit a reasonable jury to conclude that any of the individual defendants acted objectively unreasonably in Turner’s case. The court also granted summary judgment to Cook County on the ground that there was no evidence the county’s practices or policies caused his injury. Turner then appealed.

The appellate panel began by finding that Turner had not met the burden required to support his § 1983 claim. The panel stated that Turner had presented no evidence that would allow the trier of fact to conclude that the allegedly unreasonable conduct of any of the named defendants caused his surgery to be delayed. The panel then stated that the evidence showed each time any of the individual defendants encountered Turner, his surgery or another appointment was on the plastic surgery schedule. The panel determined it was not possible for a reasonable jury to conclude any of the individual defendants’ actions were objectively unreasonable.

Finally, the panel addressed Turner’s Monell claim. The panel stated there was no evidence that the physicians at Cermak had any part in scheduling surgery, and therefore the evidence did not support a finding the county is liable for the delay. The panel stated Turnery did not show how the delay in his own treatment was an obvious consequence of the county’s actions, as all the evidence showed that the county’s administrators were diligent in contacting the clinic to ensure that Turner had appointments with the clinic’s doctors. The panel therefore determined the district court did not err and properly granted summary judgment. The panel thus affirmed the decision of the district court.

Darryl Turner v. Reena D. Paul, et al.

No. 19-2225

Writing for the court: Chief Judge Diane P. Wood

Concurring: Judges Joel M. Flaum and Kenneth F. Ripple

Released: March 26, 2020