Where married couple who were the president and former president of HOA directed racial slurs at Black couple who moved to neighborhood, majority found that district court erred in granting summary judgment with respect to the individuals on housing discrimination claims.The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed in part and reversed in part a decision by Magistrate Judge Matthew P. Brookman, Southern District of Indiana.Tonca and Terence Watters are an African American couple who own two lots in the Preserve at …