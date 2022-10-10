Where police officer was only witness to fatal shooting after suspect died and suspect had thrown a knife at officer prior to being shot, suspect’s estate could not succeed on excessive force claim on basis of credibility challenge to officer alone.The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed a decision by Judge Damon R. Leichty, Northern District of Indiana.Police officer Ryan O’Neill shot and killed Eric Jack Logan after Logan walked menacingly toward him while holding a hunting knife. O’Neill had encountered Logan at …