Where a government employee was fired after long record of deficient performance, record did not support claim that firing was due to criticism of treasurer’s actions which reversed employee’s decision to disconnect utilities.The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed a decision by Chief Judge Tanya Walton Pratt, Southern District of Indiana.Beth Sweet worked as a customer-service representative in the Bargersville clerk-treasuer’s office for almost 20 years. For most of her employment, Sweet was responsible for …