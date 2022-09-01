Where officers’ actions expressly violated city policy, district court did not err in determining that plaintiff could not meet requirements of his Monell claim.The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed a decision by Judge James R. Sweeney, II, Southern District of Indiana.Early in the morning of Aug. 7, 2014, Officers Michael Reiger and John Serban visited Mikie’s Pub in Indianapolis. The officers were off duty, wore plain clothes, and arrived in Reiger’s personal vehicle. Each drank several beers and at least one …