Where police officer was speeding at night and hit and killed pedestrian, officer’s actions were grounded in negligence rather than criminal recklessness, and district court properly dismissed Sec. 1983 claim.The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed a decision by Judge Sarah Evans Barker, Southern District of Indiana.On the night of May 6, 2020, Ashlynn Lisby and Marcus Lewis Jr. walked along the shoulder of State Road 37 in Indianapolis. Lisby was eight-months pregnant with Lewis’ child at the time. Officer Jonathan …