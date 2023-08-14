Where village failed to provide plaintiff with pre-deprivation hearing before seizing his property, and property later burned down, plaintiff’s complaint correctly alleged a procedural due process violation.The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals reversed a decision by Judge Colin S. Bruce, Central District of Illinois.In 2019, Tracy Luster was buying a house in the Village of Ashmore, Illinois, on contract and had already paid the owner at least 20 percent of the price of the home. The village contacted Luster to obtain the …