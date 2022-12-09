Where record supported technician’s account that ballistics report was not forwarded to prosecution and thus withheld from defense inadvertently, plaintiff could not support Sec. 1983 Brady claim.The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed a decision by Judge Robert W. Gettleman, Northern District of Illinois.In the summer of 2006, the Latin Dragons and Latin Kings, two rival gangs in the Calumet City area, engaged in a conflict. On an evening in August 2006, the Rostro family and several friends gathered outside …