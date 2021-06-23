Where plaintiff could not sue prosecutors who violated Indiana law in amending his indictment after state limitation under Sec. 1983 because they enjoyed prosecutorial immunity for that action The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed a decision by Judge Sarah Evans Barker, Southern District of Indiana.David Jones was originally charged with battery, intimidation, and being a habitual offender. At the time, Indiana law allowed prosecutors to make substantive amendments to a defendant’s charging information up to 30 …