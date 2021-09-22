Where a co-resident of a house gives permission to the police to search the residence and no objection is raised, the police may search any areas of the house that the co-resident has access to or control over whether or not all the possessions in those areas belong to the co-resident.The 3rd District Appellate Court affirmed the decision of Knox County Circuit Judge Scott Shipplett.On June 1, 2018, Jesse Pickrel came into the Galesburg police station and reported that a friend of his, Elizabeth Baker, showed him a micro …