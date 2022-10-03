Where an officer pulls the defendant over and detects an odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle, the smell alone is not sufficient probable cause to justify the search of the vehicle.The 3rd District Appellate Court affirmed the decision of Will County Associate Judge Matthew Bertani.On May 9, 2020, early in the morning, Delante Stribling was pulled over when an officer observed him violating traffic laws. The officer testified that as he approached Stribling’s vehicle and Stribling opened his window, the officer …