A private security guard did not have a reasonable suspicion of criminal activity to support his search of a visitor to a public housing development, a federal appeals court held Wednesday.The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, however, also held the search did not violate Rumael Green’s constitutional rights.The guard “was contracted to perform private security functions and acted without any direct government involvement,” the court wrote.And citing United States v. Jacobsen, 466 U.S. 109 (1984), the court wrote the …