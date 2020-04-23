Patrick A. Salvi II

The family of a woman who died months after complications from an embolization procedure to her brain settled its lawsuit for $5 million.

The settlement agreement was approved last month by Cook County Circuit Judge Edward S. Harmening.

Breanna Suarez, 21, went to Loyola University Medical Center in August 2016 after she was hit by a car while walking. While being examined there, doctors took CT scans which revealed a large brain tumor.

Suarez was admitted to the hospital and, over the next several days, staff conducted additional tests. During that time, Suarez suffered decreased vision and an accumulation of cerebrospinal fluid in her brain, which doctors believed was caused by the tumor, according to a press release from the family’s counsel at Salvi Schostok & Pritchard P.C.

As part of preparation to remove the tumor, Dr. Camilo Gomez performed an embolization procedure, injecting a substance into the nearby blood vessel to reduce blood flow during surgery.

Patrick A. Salvi II, the family’s attorney, contended a “medical error” occurred during that procedure which resulted in Suarez sustaining numerous strokes and a brain injury.

Doctors removed the tumor in March 2018, and Suarez lived for 21 months before dying in May 2018 at age 23. Suarez’s tumer was caused by an underlying condition, neufibromatosis type 2. Those with the condition typically live until their late 30s or early 40s.

Salvi said Gomez and the hospital did not provide Suarez with fully informed consent and did not explain the potential risk of the embolization procedure.

“If it was a lifesaving procedure, then undertaking the risk is perhaps the calculation and it’s worth it,” he said in an interview. “Here, it was a procedure to get ready for a procedure. If that can be done without requiring the embolization, that’s how it should’ve been done.”

Salvi said Suarez’s family is sad to have lost her, but the settlement will allow them to carry on her legacy.

“They feel as though they pursued this case on Breanna’s behalf and held the defendants accountable, and hopefully created some change at Loyola as far as how they approach these issues of informed consent and choosing procedures appropriately,” he said.

Defense attorneys for the hospital and doctor contended they followed the standard of care and what occurred in this case was a risk of the procedure.

The family was also represented by Thomas R. Mulroy III and Aaron D. Boeder of Salvi Schostok & Pritchard.

The defendants were represented by Benjamin E. Patterson, Matthew W. McElligott and Gina M. Ambrose of Hall Prangle & Schoonveld LLC.

They could not be reached for comment.

The case is Juan Suarez v. Loyola University Medical Center, et al. 16 L 12024.