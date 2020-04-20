A state appeals panel has ruled the city of Vandalia is partially immune from a lawsuit brought by the estate of a family killed by a freight train.

Crystal Anna and three of her children were killed when Anna’s SUV was struck by a train on Oct. 30, 2014. A fourth child in the vehicle was injured but survived the crash.

The family was in a line of traffic caused by an annual Halloween parade hosted by the city and the Vandalia Lions Club, which draws a few thousand spectators.

The Sixth Street crossing in Vandalia, one block from the parade site, has two tracks 40 feet apart between a set of crossing gates. One track is a mainline owned by CSX, and the second is a spur line the plaintiffs allege is partially owned by the city of Vandalia. The plaintiff alleged the road’s patched surface and elevation made it hard for southbound drivers to see there were two tracks, not one.

Anna’s SUV was between the tracks when the gates went down and the flashing lights activated. Anna pulled forward, away from the spur, but stopped on the mainline tracks where an eastbound train was approaching at 46 mph.

The train struck the SUV’s passenger side, killing Anna’s 18-year-old daughter, Alyssa Sewell, her 10-year-old daughter, Anna, and her 13-year-old son, Drake, according to an Associated Press report from November 2014. Anna died the next day at a hospital in St. Louis, the AP reported.

Scott Wisnasky, the father of Anna’s three youngest children, sued CSX and several other railroad defendants, along with the city of Vandalia and the Lions Club. Wisnasky settled with most defendants in early 2016, and a judge later dismissed the Lions Club, leaving only the city active in the case — both as a municipal corporation and as a railroad defendant.

Fourth Judicial Circuit Judge Michael D. McHaney denied Vandalia’s motion to dismiss but certified two questions for appellate review: Whether Vandalia is entitled to absolute immunity under the Local Governmental and Governmental Employees Tort Immunity Act and whether Vandalia owed a duty to protect car occupants from hazards at the railroad crossing.

In the trial court, Vandalia argued it was immune under several provisions of the tort immunity law and that it owed no duty to the plaintiffs. The city also argued the claims regarding the crossing conditions are barred because they fall under the exclusive jurisdiction of the Illinois Commerce Commission.

Wisnasky argued Vandalia assumed a special duty of care by planning parade details.

McHaney’s March 2017 ruling denying Vandalia’s motion to dismiss found Vandalia committed

affirmative acts, including “directing plaintiff to an unsafe area to watch the parade,” meaning immunity did not apply.

Writing for the court, In the April 6 opinion, Justice John B. Barberis Jr. held that Vandalia, if it is in fact the property owner, would have a duty to maintain the rail crossing.

The SUV’s occupants were permitted and intended users of the crossing, and the plaintiffs sufficiently alleged that Vandalia knew of the dangerous crossing configuration.

“While it is true that Vandalia may ultimately succeed that it did not own the railroad and spur track at the Sixth Street Crossing, this court must accept on review that Vandalia had ownership interests, as alleged in the complaint, in answering the two certified questions,” Barberis wrote.

The panel did not make a finding whether the ICC has exclusive jurisdiction over safety issues at the crossing, writing there was not a sufficient record in the case.

“Based on the foregoing, we find that Vandalia, as the alleged property owner, had a codified duty to ensure that the Sixth Street Crossing was safe for the public, which included Crystal Anna and the occupants of her vehicle,” Barberis wrote.

Turning to the question of immunity, Barberis explained that municipalities can act in dual capacities, both as property owners and as government bodies. Immunity can apply to a municipality acting in its government capacity, but not when it is acting “in its proprietary capacity for its own corporate benefit.” The trial court must decide which capacity applies to each act.

The plaintiff’s complaint “contains no well-pled factual allegations regarding whether Vandalia was acting in a proprietary or governmental capacity,” Barberis wrote.

“If the ultimate disposition of a certified question is not strictly legal and includes factual issues relevant to the legal question, the court should refrain from answering the certified question,” he wrote.

Therefore, the panel’s answer was limited to Vandalia as a municipal defendant, not a railroad defendant.

Section 4-102 of the tort immunity act incorporates the “public duty rule” found in common law, and provides a city and its employees are not liable for a failure to supply police service.

The parade traffic control fell under that protection, the panel found.

A “special duty doctrine” took shape in case law as an exception to the public duty rule, applying when the government assumed a special relationship to an individual compared to the general public.

Even if there were an affirmative act, Barberis wrote, the trial court improperly relied on obsolete case law. The Illinois Supreme Court abolished the public duty rule and special duty exception in its 2016 Coleman v. East Joliet Fire Protection District ruling, Barberis wrote.

“Based on the foregoing, we hold that Vandalia, as a municipal defendant, is immune from liability from the governmental acts alleged in count VIII, regardless of whether it performed the affirmative acts complained of by plaintiff,” he wrote.

Justices James “Randy” R. Moore and Milton S. Wharton concurred in the 22-page opinion. The case will head back to the Fayette County courthouse where the surviving counts against Vandalia as a railroad defendant can proceed.

Wisnasky was represented on appeal by Robert L. Pottroff and Nathan L. Karlin of Pottroff & Karlin LLC in Manhattan, Kan., as well as Gregory L. Shevlin of Cook Bartholomew Shevlin & Cook LLP in Belleville.

Karlin said in an interview Friday that the record in the case will continue to develop.

“We believe that discovery is going to show Vandalia was acting as a railroad entity,” Karlin said.

But Vandalia’s counsel said in an interview Monday that discovery will show the city does not own any rail in the Sixth Street crossing.

Charles Pierce of the Pierce Law Firm P.C. in Belleville said it’s an important precedent for municipalities statewide who help coordinate large events like parades and fairs.

The decision was initially issued on March 13 as an unpublished Rule 23 order, but Vandalia petitioned the court to reissue it as a published opinion.

Vandalia was also represented on appeal by William P. Hardy of Hinshaw & Culbertson LLP’s Springfield office and Joseph A. Bleyer of Bleyer & Bleyer in Marion.

The case is Scott Wisnasky v. CSX Transportation, Inc., et al., 2020 IL App (5th) 170418.