More than 5,200 law offices with Illinois addresses were approved for federal Payroll Protection Program loans to keep them afloat amid the coronavirus pandemic, according to data released by the Small Business Administration on Monday.

The SBA records list the names of businesses that received loans of $150,000 or more, but do not include their exact loan amount. The names of businesses that received $150,000 or less were not published.

Most of those PPP loan recipients, 4,587 in all, got less than $150,000. Another 671 Illinois-based law firms and legal nonprofits were approved for PPP loans ranging from $150,000 to $10 million, according to the SBA data.

The SBA data is categorized by business type using the North American Industry Classification System, which uses NAICS Code 541110 to denote law offices.

Loans for $150,000 to $300,000 went to 389 firms, while loans for $350,000 to $1 million were distributed to 195 firms. 47 firms received loans for $1 million to $2 million, while 34 firms collected loans for $2 million to $5 million.

Only six firms received PPP loans between $5 million and $10 million, the maximum loan size allowed under the program.

Congress passed the $2 trillion federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act in March, carving out funds for the PPP program. More than 4.8 million loans have been approved since its implementation.

Loans were offered by participating banks to businesses with fewer than 500 employees, and the amount given depended on each business’ average monthly payroll cost in 2019.

The loans can cover payroll, mortgage interest, rents and utilities over either an eight- or 24-week window depending on when the loan was received.

PPP loan recipients can have their loan partially or entirely forgiven if they meet the program criteria, which include maintaining employee headcount and salaries.

The Daily Law Bulletin extracted from the SBA’s data all Illinois-based firms that received a PPP loan of $150,000 or more. Use the table below to search for firms and their loan amounts.