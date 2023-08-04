The CTA does not have to face a lawsuit by a former driver who claims it violated the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) by refusing to assign her only to standard-size buses, a federal appeals court held.The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled that the plaintiff, who had been treated for carpal tunnel syndrome, failed to establish that she qualified as disabled under the ADA.Judge John Z. Lee wrote for the panel.Helen Frazier-Hill sued the CTA in the Northern District of Illinois, alleging that it failed to provide …