Misleading statements over the use of a handicapped parking placard were fair grounds for a sheriff’s employee to lose a promotion, the 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled Wednesday.The panel affirmed a judgment by U.S. District Judge Manish S. Shah that held a Cook County corrections officer was not denied due process when he was dismissed from the Sheriff’s Academy.Brad Sandefur sued Sheriff Thomas J. Dart, alleging his office violated the Americans with Disabilities Act and his due process rights.Sandefur, who had …