Chicago SWAT officers are not entitled to overtime pay for transporting and storing equipment at home because it is not an “integral and indispensable” part of their job, a federal appeals panel held.The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals last month determined that U.S. District Judge Charles P. Kocoras correctly granted summary judgment in favor of the city of Chicago.“[A]pplicable Supreme Court precedent and consonant Department of Labor interpretative statements require the conclusion that the off-duty transportation …