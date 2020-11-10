Police in Champaign did not use excessive force in an encounter which lead to the death of a mentally ill man in 2016, a federal appeals panel held last week.The case stems from the November 2016 death of Richard Turner while in police custody.Turner’s sister, Chandra Turner, sued the central Illinois city and four of its police officers alleging a Fourth Amendment violation for excessive use of force and state law claims against the officers for wrongful death, battery, and intentional infliction of emotional …