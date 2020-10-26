The removal of a Black juror from a murder trial did not create a Batson violation, the 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled last month.Charmell Brown was convicted in December 2009 of three counts of first-degree murder and one count of aggravated battery with a firearm for shooting three people outside an American Legion building in Champaign in December 2007.He raised a Batson challenge before the start of the trial, contending prosecutors improperly removed a man based on his race.Devon Ware, one of two Black men in …