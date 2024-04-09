In a long-running challenge over choice of venue and environmental concerns, park advocates have failed yet again to stop construction of the Obama Presidential Center, which has been in progress since 2021 in a corner of Chicago’s historic Jackson Park.In a written opinion Monday, a panel of the U.S. 7th Circuit Court of Appeals declined to overturn the Northern District Court’s summary judgment ruling against Protect Our Parks, Inc. (POP) on its federal-law claims.“Construction of the Center is now well …