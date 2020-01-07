Today’s case presents the interesting and somewhat confusing question of whether consumers have a claim under the Illinois Consumer Fraud and Deceptive Business Practices Act where Fannie May candy boxes contain one-third empty space, but nonetheless hold the 7 ounces of candy listed on the label.In Benson v. Fannie May Confections Brands Inc., 2019 WL 6698082 (7th Cir. 2019), plaintiffs Clarisha Benson and Lorenzo Smith filed a putative class action against Fannie May after they purchased 7-ounce boxes of Mint …