Diane P. Wood

The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals is slashing the amount of paper it handles to slow the spread of the COVID-19 virus.

In a written order Tuesday, Chief Judge Diane P. Wood suspended the requirements that lawyers and parties provide the court with paper copies of all electronically filed briefs, appendices and petitions for rehearing.

These requirements are set out in Federal Rule of Appellate Procedure 30(a)(3) and 7th Circuit Rules 31(b) and 40(b). Also, Electronic Case Filing Procedure (h)(2) requires filers “to submit the necessary number of duplicate paper copies” of such documents.

The order notes the 7th Circuit may direct lawyers or parties in particular cases to provide paper copies. The court also may later direct lawyers or parties to provide paper copies of filings they previously submitted electronically.

The halt on submitting paper copies does apply in any case already scheduled for oral argument. Paper copies must continue to be served on pro se parties.

The suspension will remain in effect until further notice.