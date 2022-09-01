A Skokie company that manufactures flavored liquids for use in e-cigarettes does not have grounds for a review after its application to market its products was denied, a federal appeals court held.A panel of the 7th Circuit Court of Appeals on Monday declined to revive a suit Gripum LLC filed against the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.The suit was brought after the FDA denied Gripum’s application to take its products to market because it failed to demonstrate public-health benefits as required by the Family …