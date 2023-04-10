A federal appeals court declined to revive an antitrust lawsuit challenging the private ownership of the city of Chicago’s parking meters, claiming the for-profit company controlling them is monopolizing and price gouging parking fees.The lawsuit was brought by a pair of Chicago drivers, Micah Uetricht and John Kaderbek, who alleged a concession agreement between the city and Chicago Parking Meters, LLC (CPM) that led to the increased prices violates federal antitrust laws and the Illinois Consumer Fraud and Deceptive …