A judgment will stand against a pair of former students who were found to have wrongly accused their University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign professor of sexual assault, a federal appeals court held.Xingjian Sun and Xing Zhao accused their professor, Gary Gang Xu, of sexually and emotionally abusing them while the two were students at UIUC.The students brought their allegations to UIUC administrators. Sun later publicized them during an interview on “CBS This Morning,” a national news show. The case also …