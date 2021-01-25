A fired VA nurse has no discrimination case against her ex-employer, a federal appeals panel found, because her disabilities made it impossible for her to perform her role.Priscilla Conners, a licensed practical nurse at the Lovell Federal Health Care Center in North Chicago, sued the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs under the Rehabilitation Act for “failing to accommodate her disability.” Conners was struck by a car in 2011 and left with a disability, making it hard for her to stand and walk. In 2015, after she and the …