A federal appeals court will reconsider a ruling that female inmates forced to spread their genitals during a strip search conducted in the sight of male guards have no Fourth Amendment claim.In a written order last week, the 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals granted the inmates’ petition for rehearing en banc in their class-action lawsuit against prison officials.The order says a date for the hearing will be set later.The court in the order vacated a panel’s 2-1 ruling in July in favor of prison officials.The …