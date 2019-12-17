A former New York law professor cannot hold the American Bar Association accountable for his law school contract not being renewed, a federal circuit panel ruled.The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed the lower court finding that Jeffrey Malkan lacks standing to sue the ABA because “the ABA had nothing to do with Malkan’s termination” and was not a party to his lawsuit against his former law school dean.Malkan, a former clinical law professor at the University at Buffalo School of Law, filed a …