The estate of a woman killed when a South Bend, Ind., police officer sped through a red light and hit her car got the go-ahead Wednesday to pursue civil rights claims against both the officer and the city.The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals did not rule on the merits of the allegation that officer Justin Gorny knew he was creating an unjustifiable risk to the lives of others by driving up to 98 miles per hour in a non-emergency situation but consciously disregarded that risk.The court also did not rule on the merits of …