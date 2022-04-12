Fiat Chrysler Automotive must face a lawsuit in which a woman was injured in a one-car accident because her airbag did not deploy, a federal appeals court held.In a written opinion, the 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals concluded that the U.S. District Court for the Central District of Illinois erred in tossing the case and excluding an expert opinion for the plaintiff because he did not allege a specific defect in the vehicle’s airbag system.The appeals court concluded the claim of a non-specific defect falls within …