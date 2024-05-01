A group of pretrial detainees who claim Cook County Jail violated their rights by providing inadequate dental care have another chance at getting class action certification.In a written opinion Monday, a panel of the 7th Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals vacated the judgment of U.S. District Judge Martha M. Pacold of the Northern District of Illinois refusing to certify the class.Circuit Judge Diane P. Wood, now retired, wrote for the panel. Circuit Judge Thomas L. Kirsch II dissented.Wood concluded that “the district …