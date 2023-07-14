A federal appeals court revived a lawsuit accusing Anchor Glass Container Corp. of racial discrimination after it declined to hire a Black man and instead hired three white men.In a nonprecedential opinion Tuesday, a panel of the 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals rejected Anchor Glass’s arguments that it did not hire Cory Lange because of “inappropriate” comments he made about dealing drugs and his failure to disclose his previous employment at the company.“Because a reasonable jury could find that …