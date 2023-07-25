A federal appeals court revived a lawsuit accusing an officer of the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office of delaying medical treatment to a pretrial detainee who died in custody.In a written opinion Thursday, a panel of the 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals rejected the officer’s arguments that the suit does not present sufficient evidence to show causation. On Oct. 28, 2019, Winnebago County Jail detainee Eugene Washington, 35, died after his cellmate, Lamar Simmons, tried several times to alert the officer monitoring the …