A federal appeals court revived a lawsuit accusing software provider Salesforce, Inc. of violating sex-trafficking laws over its business involvement with Backpage.com, which has been accused of being an online portal for sex trade.Salesforce will have to face allegations that it is responsible for the damages allegedly suffered by an underage girl over an ad featured on the website of one of Salesforce’s clients, the now-defunct Backpage.In a written opinion Thursday, a split panel of the 7th U.S. Circuit of Appeals …