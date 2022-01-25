A suspect being questioned in an attempted robbery did not unequivocally invoke his right to counsel when he asked law enforcement officers “Do I need a lawyer or something?” and said “I feel like I should have a lawyer,” a federal appeals court held.The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals upheld a ruling denying Derrick T. Lee’s motion to suppress the admissions he made to the officers after they continued to question him.The court rejected the argument that the officers violated the Fifth Amendment when they failed to …