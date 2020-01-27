The Board of Immigration Appeals acted in a way that “beggars belief” when it announced an appellate court ruling was incorrect, according to the judges who joined in that ruling.A panel of the 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals last week slammed the board for refusing to implement a ruling the panel made in the case of a Mexican citizen seeking to avoid deportation.In that October 2017 ruling, the panel held immigration judges as well as the U.S. attorney general have the authority to consider requests for waivers of …