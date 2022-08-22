A federal appeals court declined to revive a suit an Indianapolis hotel filed against its insurance carrier after it was denied coverage for losses stemming from COVID-19 closures and restrictions.The 7th Circuit Court of Appeals previously ruled on the issue under Illinois and Michigan laws, but this is the first time it ruled on it under Indiana law.In a written opinion filed Aug. 17, the panel reached the same conclusion as other states. It held that Indiana law requires COVID-19 to directly cause “physical damage …